2023 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards don’t take place until Thursday, but two worthy emerging artists have already been named winners. Singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters was named New Female Artist of the Year and rising star / Ticketmaster foe Zach Bryan was named New Male Artist of the Year. Whitters put out her second album Raised in 2022 and it topped Rolling Stone‘s list of favorite country albums of the year, while Bryan’s American Heartbreak album and Summertime Blues have earned him a devoted legion of fans who pack every venue he plays. Additional winners will be revealed during the ACM Awards show on Thursday, May 11, which streams live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters – WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan – WINNER

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps Trending ‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David Trump Rages After Sexual Assault Verdict: 'A DISGRACE' Trump Lies That He Wasn't Able to Defend Himself in Rape Trial

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix],” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson