2023 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

All the winners, from Entertainer of the Year to New Male and Female Artist of the Year
ACM Awards winners Hailey Whitters
Singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters has been named ACM New Female Artist of the Year. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards don’t take place until Thursday, but two worthy emerging artists have already been named winners. Singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters was named New Female Artist of the Year and rising star / Ticketmaster foe Zach Bryan was named New Male Artist of the Year. Whitters put out her second album Raised in 2022 and it topped Rolling Stone‘s list of favorite country albums of the year, while Bryan’s American Heartbreak album and Summertime Blues have earned him a devoted legion of fans who pack every venue he plays. Additional winners will be revealed during the ACM Awards show on Thursday, May 11, which streams live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters – WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan – WINNER
Jackson Dean
Ernest
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song of the Year
“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix],” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

