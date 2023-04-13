Lainey Wilson, Hardy Lead 2023 ACM Awards Nominations

Lainey Wilson and Hardy were the most nominated country artists when the nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Thursday morning. The pair are nominated together for their collab “Wait in the Truck” for Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.

Wilson, the year’s breakout female country star, is also up for Album of the Year for her LP Bell Bottom Country, Single of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” and Female Artist of the Year. Hardy, one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, is nominated in the Artist-Songwriter of the Year category, and for writing Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots” and writing and producing his duet with Wilson, “Wait in the Truck.”

This year, seven artists are up for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Lambert, whose Palomino is up for Album of the Year, has already made a bit of history — receiving her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination and breaking the record held by Reba McEntire with 16.

Other notable nominees include hot-touring ticket Zach Bryan and streaming star Bailey Zimmerman in New Male Artist of the Year; Jo Dee Messina, scoring her first nomination in 22 years for her collaboration with Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”; and the War and Treaty — the first Black duo to receive a nomination for Duo of the Year.

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards air live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11. The show streams live at 8 p.m./ET on Prime Video. (Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media, recently acquired Dick Clark Productions, which produces the ACM Awards.)

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson Editor’s picks

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps Trending MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Caught on Tape: Trump Official Told Fox News Dominion Voting Machines Were Legit Jan. 6 Investigators Think Trump May Have Duped Donors With Election Fraud Claims Jamie Foxx on His 'Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix],” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson