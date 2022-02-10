Billy Strings, Black Crowes Lead 2022 Peach Fest Lineup

The Peach Music Festival, the annual music-and-camping gathering inspired by the Allman Brothers Band, has announced its 2022 lineup. Billy Strings, the Black Crowes, the Trey Anastasio Band, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will headline the four-day fest set for June 30 through July 3 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. This marks the second installment of the Peach since the 2020 edition was canceled by the pandemic.

The 2022 lineup is a particularly eclectic mix, nodding not just to the Allmans’ jam rock and blues that highlighted past Peach Fests, but including a number of country, rock, soul, and reggae bands and solo artists. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will re-create the staples of the Zep catalog, the Wailers will perform Bob Marley’s Legend compilation in its entirety, and Allman Brothers Band founding member Jaimoe will lead an all-star group of players in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allmans’ Eat a Peach LP.

Duane Betts, G. Love & the Juice, Rayland Baxter, Maggie Rose, Samantha Fish, the Wild Feathers, Cordovas, and guitar phenom Daniel Donato are also on the bill. Other regulars include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Duane Betts, Keller Williams, Marco Benevento, and Goose. Tickets are available now at the Peach website.

The 2022 installment is the second Peach appearance for fan favorite Billy Strings, who was recently named Best New Headliner/Artist Development Story at this year’s Pollstar Awards.