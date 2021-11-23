 2022 Grammy Awards: Country Music and Americana Nominees - Rolling Stone
Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton Lead 2022 Country Grammy Nominees

Sturgill Simpson earns two nominations for two different albums; Jimmie Allen scores an all-genre Best New Artist nod

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

chris stapleton mickey guyton grammy noms

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton were the top nominees in the country music categories when the Grammy Awards announced their nominations on Tuesday. Stapleton and Guyton will compete in the same three categories: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Stapleton’s nominations come on the strength of his album Starting Over, which is nominated for Best Country Album. His recording of “You Should Probably Leave” is up for Best Country Solo Performance, while “Cold” competes for Best Country Song. Guyton’s debut LP Remember Her Name earns her a nomination in Best Country Album, while the title track landed the Texas vocalist in the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song fields.

Sturgill Simpson earned a pair of nominations in two different genres for two different albums: His surprise-released LP Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album; his concept record The Ballad of Dood & Juanita is up for Best Country Album. Simpson, Stapleton, and Guyton compete against Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons and Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s The Marfa Tapes in Best Country Album.

Other multiple nominees in the country categories include Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves with two each. Musgraves’ nominations come for the song “Camera Roll” off her LP Star-Crossed — an album that was deemed ineligible in October for the Country Album category, sparking a minor controversy in Nashville.

Jimmie Allen earned an all-genre nomination for Best New Artist. Country icons Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton scored nominations in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for their albums That’s Life and A Holly Dolly Christmas, respectively.

Allison Russell was the top nominee in the Americana categories with three, on the strength of her album Outside Child and the song “Nightflyer.” Yola scored a pair of nominations for her album Stand for Myself and for the song “Diamond Studded Shoes.” Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings also earned two nominations, including Best Bluegrass Album for his LP Renewal.

In a surprise nomination, Walker Hayes’ viral “Fancy Like” (a.k.a the Applebee’s song) earned a nod for Best Country Song.

2022 Grammy Nominations for Country and Roots Music

Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country/Duo Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters)
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters)
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton (Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters)
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters)
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters)
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters)

Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,”  The Blind Boys of Alabama & Bela Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters)
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas (Valerie June, songwriter)
“Cry,” Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters)
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola (Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters)
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell (Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters)

Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

In This Article: Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards 2022

