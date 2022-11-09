CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List
Two CMA Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America, several hours ahead of the show’s televised broadcast on ABC. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s duet about cheating and regrets, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” was named Musical Event of the Year, and Cody Johnson’s breakout hit “‘Til You Can’t” was awarded Music Video of the Year. The 56th annual CMA Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” recorded by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Never Wanted to Be that Girl,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand in My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen
“Things a Man Oughta Know,” recorded by Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” recorded by Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — WINNER
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson — WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson