CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

From New Artist of the Year to Entertainer of the Year, all the prizes handed out at the 56th CMAs
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were given the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Two CMA Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America, several hours ahead of the show’s televised broadcast on ABC. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s duet about cheating and regrets, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” was named Musical Event of the Year, and Cody Johnson’s breakout hit “‘Til You Can’t” was awarded Music Video of the Year. The 56th annual CMA Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs 
Miranda Lambert 
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood 
Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” recorded by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Never Wanted to Be that Girl,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand in My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen
“Things a Man Oughta Know,” recorded by Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — WINNER

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson — WINNER

New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson

