CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Two CMA Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America, several hours ahead of the show’s televised broadcast on ABC. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s duet about cheating and regrets, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” was named Musical Event of the Year, and Cody Johnson’s breakout hit “‘Til You Can’t” was awarded Music Video of the Year. The 56th annual CMA Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” recorded by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Never Wanted to Be that Girl,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand in My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Things a Man Oughta Know,” recorded by Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson — WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson