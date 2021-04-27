My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell to Headline 2021 Railbird Festival

Kentucky’s Railbird Festival will return to Lexington in August 2021. The two-day event will feature headlining performances from My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Set for August 28th and 29th at the Grounds at Keeneland, Lexington’s famed equine complex, Railbird will showcase a variety of indie rock and Americana artists. On August 28th, the lineup includes Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Margo Price, Midland, Japanese Breakfast, and Joy Oladokun, with Bridges and My Morning Jacket rounding out the day in the top slots.

The following day, Isbell and Dave Matthews Band will serve as the headliners, with other artists on the bill including Khruangbin, Tanya Tucker, the Revivalists, Band of Horses, Colter Wall, and the War and Treaty. Two-day tickets are on sale now for $155.

Many of the performers at the 2021 Railbird Festival are holdovers from the 2020 edition of the festival, which was canceled last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Isbell, Tucker, Wall, and War and Treaty were all scheduled to perform. The inaugural Railbird Festival took place in 2019, combining music-festival atmosphere with a celebration of Kentucky’s beloved bourbon traditions and horse race betting. Performers included Brandi Carlile, Kelsey Waldon, and Tyler Childers.

The Railbird announcement is just the latest festival to plot its return this summer. Both Bonnaroo and the Americana Music Festival are slated for September in Tennessee, while socially distanced events like Moon Crush get underway this week.