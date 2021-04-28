The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Morgan Wade Set for 2021 Pilgrimage Festival

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return in 2021 with headliners Dave Matthews Band and the Black Keys. After the cancellation of the 2020 festival in Franklin, Tennessee, because of the Covid pandemic, this year’s two-day gathering will be held September 25th and 26th.

Along with the two nightly headliners, the lineup features an eclectic mix of pop, rock, soul, country, and Americana artists. Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Low Cut Connie, Valerie June, Katie Pruitt, and Morgan Wade are all on the bill. Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin co-founded Pilgrimage in 2015; his band will also perform this year.

Other artists performing across the festival’s five stages include Amos Lee, Houndmouth, Tank and the Bangas, JD McPherson, Jamestown Revival, Robert Finely, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Anna Vause, Blessing Offor, and Natalie Madigan.

Tickets for Pilgrimage, held at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, go on sale April 29th at 10 a.m./CT at the festival’s website.

The Pilgrimage announcement comes as more and more festivals are moving forward with plans for 2021. Earlier this week, Kentucky’s Railbird Festival announced its lineup, headlined by Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket.