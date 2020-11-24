Ingrid Andress, Miranda Lambert Lead 2021 Country Grammy Nominees

Ingrid Andress and Miranda Lambert lead all country music artists at the 2021 Grammy Awards with three nominations each. Andress earned nominations in the Best Country Album and Best Country Song categories, as well as an all-genre nomination for Best New Artist. Lambert’s three noms include Country Album, Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

Andress, a Colorado-raised songwriter, garners her country nominations on the strength of her debut single “More Hearts Than Mine” and her subsequent debut album, Lady Like. In May, the LP became the highest streamed country debut album by a woman. Lambert, meanwhile, scored her nominations behind the song “Bluebird” and her seventh album, Wildcard.

Other multiple country nominees include Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Old Dominion with two each. Andress, Lambert, Clark, Little Big Town, and Ashley McBryde all compete in the Best Country Album race.

Other notable nominations include Mickey Guyton, who made history as the first black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category with “Black Like Me,” up for Best Country Solo Performance. She is the first black woman nominated in a country category since the Pointer Sisters were nominated (and won) in 1975 for Best Country Performance by a Duo/Group for “Fairytale.”

In the roots music categories, Nashville songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, North Carolina band Hiss Golden Messenger, solo artist and I’m With Her member Sarah Jarosz, blues-jam guitarist Marcus King, and Americana icon Lucinda Williams are all up for Best Americana Album. Billy Strings, Steep Canyon Rangers, Danny Barnes, Thomm Jutz, and a collection of artists honoring John Hartford compete for Best Bluegrass Album.

Here are the country and roots music nominees:

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters

“The Bones,” Maren Morris (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters)

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, (Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters)

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin,” The Secret Sisters (Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters)

“Ceiling to the Floor,” Sierra Hull (Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters)

“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz (Sarah Jarosz, songwriter)

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters)

“Man Without a Soul,” Lucinda Williams (Lucinda Williams, songwriter)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughters, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars