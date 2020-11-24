Ingrid Andress, Miranda Lambert Lead 2021 Country Grammy Nominees

Ingrid Andress and Miranda Lambert lead all country music artists at the 2021 Grammy Awards with three nominations each. Andress earned nominations in the Best Country Album and Best Country Song categories, as well as an all-genre nomination for Best New Artist. Lambert’s three noms include Country Album, Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.
Andress, a Colorado-raised songwriter, garners her country nominations on the strength of her debut single “More Hearts Than Mine” and her subsequent debut album, Lady Like. In May, the LP became the highest streamed country debut album by a woman. Lambert, meanwhile, scored her nominations behind the song “Bluebird” and her seventh album, Wildcard.
Other multiple country nominees include Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Old Dominion with two each. Andress, Lambert, Clark, Little Big Town, and Ashley McBryde all compete in the Best Country Album race.
Other notable nominations include Mickey Guyton, who made history as the first black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category with “Black Like Me,” up for Best Country Solo Performance. She is the first black woman nominated in a country category since the Pointer Sisters were nominated (and won) in 1975 for Best Country Performance by a Duo/Group for “Fairytale.”
In the roots music categories, Nashville songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, North Carolina band Hiss Golden Messenger, solo artist and I’m With Her member Sarah Jarosz, blues-jam guitarist Marcus King, and Americana icon Lucinda Williams are all up for Best Americana Album. Billy Strings, Steep Canyon Rangers, Danny Barnes, Thomm Jutz, and a collection of artists honoring John Hartford compete for Best Bluegrass Album.
Here are the country and roots music nominees:
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters
“The Bones,” Maren Morris (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters
“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, (Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters)
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin,” The Secret Sisters (Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters)
“Ceiling to the Floor,” Sierra Hull (Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters)
“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz (Sarah Jarosz, songwriter)
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters)
“Man Without a Soul,” Lucinda Williams (Lucinda Williams, songwriter)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughters, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars