2021 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The CMT Music Awards recognized country’s best videos and artists on Wednesday night. Ahead of the show’s broadcast, the Video of the Year category was narrowed down to four contenders: Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s “Hallelujah”; Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful”; Keith Urban and Pink’s “One Too Many”; and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle.” The winner will be announced live during the ceremony.

Here’s the complete winners list:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Hole in the Bottle”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Hole in the Bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down to One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ on You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like a Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” – WINNER

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just the Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

Hardy – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “Good Time (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends” – WINNER

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl” – WINNER

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”