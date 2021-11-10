 2021 CMA Awards Complete Winners List - Rolling Stone
CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

From Entertainer of the Year to Album of the Year, all the winners at the 55th annual CMAs

Jon Freeman

CMA Winners Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's collaborative single "Half of My Hometown" won CMA Awards for Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The 55th annual CMA Awards take place Wednesday night in Nashville. Ahead of the official ceremony, a handful of prizes have already been presented to nominees. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s collaborative single “Half of My Hometown” was a double winner in the non-televised categories, taking home both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards.

“Growing up in East TN, it’s a deeper kind of home,” Chesney tweeted. “I’m thrilled for Kelsea to have won…. she couldn’t deserve it more.”

The 2021 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
“Hell of a View,” Eric Church
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year
“Forever After All,” recorded by Luke Combs
“The Good Ones,” recorded by Gabby Barrett
“Hell of a View,” recorded by Eric Church
“One Night Standards,” recorded by Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) – WINNER

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Aaron Sterling, drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) – WINNER
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy

