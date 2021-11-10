CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards take place Wednesday night in Nashville. Ahead of the official ceremony, a handful of prizes have already been presented to nominees. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s collaborative single “Half of My Hometown” was a double winner in the non-televised categories, taking home both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards.

“Growing up in East TN, it’s a deeper kind of home,” Chesney tweeted. “I’m thrilled for Kelsea to have won…. she couldn’t deserve it more.”

The 2021 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Forever After All,” recorded by Luke Combs

“The Good Ones,” recorded by Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” recorded by Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” recorded by Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) – WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) – WINNER

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy