Eric Church, Mickey Guyton Among Gaggle of Stars to Perform at 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church and Mickey Guyton are among the first round of artists announced as performers at the 2021 CMA Awards, which are set to take place on November 10th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Church will perform the song “Heart on Fire” from his Album of the Year contender Heart, while Guyton will be joined by singer-songwriters Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards to perform a song from her debut album Remember Her Name. Additional performers on the telecast will include Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, and Carly Pearce, who will be joined by Ashley McBryde for their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Additional performances will be announced ahead of the show.

Nominees for the 55th annual CMA Awards were announced in September, with Church and Chris Stapleton tying for the most nods at five each. Among the first round of performers, Brothers Osborne and Carly Pearce both have Album of the Year nominations, while Allen and Guyton are both up for New Artist of the Year. Ashley McBryde has three nominations of her own, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Taking over as the CMA Awards’ new host this year will be a solo Luke Bryan, following 2020’s team of Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. McEntire had also co-hosted in 2019 as part of a trio with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. The 2021 CMA Awards will also return to the Bridgestone Arena with limited tickets available to the public after going private at the Nashville Convention Center in 2020. Due to venue and union rules, ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination, while backstage performers and crew members will only have to meet Covid testing requirements.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live November 10th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.