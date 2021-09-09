2021 CMA Awards Nominations: Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Are Top Nominees

With five each, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton tied for the most nominations at the upcoming 55th annual CMA Awards, set to take place November 10th in Nashville. The full list of CMA nominees were announced Thursday morning.

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Church secured another nod this year in the event’s top category along with four other nominations including Male Vocalist and Album of the Year for Heart — one-third of his 2021 triple album Heart & Soul. His hit “Hell of a View” is also up for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Stapleton will compete against Church in the same five categories, with Stapleton’s 2020 album Starting Over up for Album of the Year and its title track earning dual nods for Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Both men will be pitted against Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood for the Entertainer of the Year prize.

In the Album of the Year category, Church and Stapleton’s entries compete with Carly Pearce’s 29, Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album — the polarizing and controversial singer’s lone mention on this year’s CMA docket. The Country Music Association previously announced in May that Wallen would not be eligible for individual awards after he was recorded using a racial slur earlier in the year. However, categories that awarded collaborators like producers and engineers would still be fair game.

Other multiple nominees this year include Gabby Barrett, whose song “The Good Ones” is up for Song and Single of the Year; and mixing engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce for their work with Church, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde. Brothers Osborne, McBryde, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Chris Young, and Miranda Lambert (extending her lead as the most-nominated woman of all time) all picked up three nominations apiece.

The 55th CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, November 10th, on ABC. This year’s hosts and performers have not yet been announced.

Here are the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Forever After All,” recorded by Luke Combs

“The Good Ones,” recorded by Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View,” recorded by Eric Church

“One Night Standards,” recorded by Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy