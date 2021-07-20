2021 Bluegrass Awards: Billy Strings, Del McCoury Nominated, Alison Krauss Set for Hall of Fame

Nominations for the 32nd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Balsam Range, Billy Strings, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Del McCoury Band, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys all vying for the Entertainer of the Year prize. The honors will be presented in person (after a virtual event in 2020) on September 30th at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Balsam Range, a past Entertainer of the Year winner, scored nominations in several categories, including Vocal Group of the Year and Song of the Year (for “Richest Man”). Strings, who has released recent collaborations with Fences and RMR, earned nods for Instrumental Group of the Year as well as an individual nomination for Guitar Player of the Year. Also nominated among the guitarists is singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle, who is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Brooke Aldridge, Dale Ann Bradley, Sierra Hull, and Rhonda Vincent.

In addition to the nominations, IBMA announced three new inductees to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Alison Krauss, bandleader/banjoist Lynn Morris, and early influence the Stoneman Family will all be inducted at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

Tickets are on sale for the 32nd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards now. The show will also be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction and streamed on Facebook Live.

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Vocal Group of the Year

Darrin & Brooke Aldridge

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

New Artist of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

Gina Furtado Project

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Song of the Year

“Banjo Player’s Blues,” High Fidelity

“Hitchhiking to California,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

“Just Load the Wagon,” Junior Sisk

“Leaving on Her Mind,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Richest Man,” Balsam Range

Album of the Year

Bluegrass 2020, Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

Distance and Time, Becky Buller

Fall Like Rain, Justin Moses

Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Various Artists

Load the Wagon, Junior Sisk

Still Here, Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford

Gospel Recording of the Year

“After Awhile,” Dale Ann Bradley

“Grit and Grace,” Balsam Range

“Hear Jerusalem Calling,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

“When He Calls My Name,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Instrumental Recording of the Year

“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show

“Foggy Mountain Chimes,” Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

“Ground Speed,” Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg, Darren Nicholson

“Mountain Strings,” Sierra Hull

“Taxland,” Justin Moses with Sierra Hull

Collaborative Recording of the Year

“Birmingham Jail,” Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill

“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

“My Baby’s Gone,” Justin Moses with Del McCoury

“Tears of Regret,” High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds

“White Line Fever,” Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips, Alison Brown

Male Vocalist of the Year

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Junior Sisk

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Banjo Player of the Year

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass Player of the Year

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Marshall Wilborn

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

Mandolin Player of the Year

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Tristan Scroggins