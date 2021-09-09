Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Perform at 2021 Americana Awards

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among the performers at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, set for September 22nd. The annual celebration of roots music leads off this year’s AmericanaFest, which runs through September 25th in Nashville and will welcome those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Artist of the Year nominee Carlile will pull double duty as a solo artist and with her mates Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris in the Highwomen, who are up for Duo/Group of the Year. Fellow nominees Russell, Margo Price, Amythyst Kiah, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Valerie June, and Sarah Jarosz will also perform.

Additional musical guests include this year’s special honorees the Mavericks, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Keb’ Mo’, and Stax great Carla Thomas, who are all receiving Lifetime Achievement awards. Musician-producer Buddy Miller will lead a house band that includes Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, David Mansfield, Jerry Pentecost, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and the McCrary Sisters.

Nominations for the Americana Honors and Awards were announced in May, with Isbell, Kiah, Carlile, and June all garnering multiple nods.

The 2021 Americana Honors & Awards will be held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and broadcast live on Circle TV’s social media properties as well as NPR Music’s website. Audio simulcasts of the event will be available on SiriusXM along with Nashville radio stations WRLT, WSM, and WMOT. Early in 2022, PBS will broadcast ACL Presents: The 20th Annual Americana Honors, an episode of Austin City Limits with highlights from the event.