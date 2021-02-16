The 2021 ACM Awards Will Return to Nashville

The ACM Awards will once again be held in Nashville. Traditionally staged in the spring in Las Vegas, the Academy of Country Music’s flagship ceremony relocated to Nashville for the 2020 installment, which was delayed by the pandemic until September. The 2021 ACMs will ease back into their regular schedule — the show is set for April 18th.

Like last year’s ACMs, the awards will be held across three venues in Music City, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the intimate listening room the Bluebird Cafe. The format worked well in 2020, resulting in a safe, seamless, and elegantly produced broadcast that, despite not having a live audience, connected with country fans.

“We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” Damon Whiteside, the CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The 56th ACM Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET. Nominees will be announced at a later date. Last year, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Along with the show date information, the ACM also announced that its charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, was donating $25,000 to a fund to support Nashville musicians out of work since the Christmas morning bombing downtown.