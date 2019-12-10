Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley to Headline 2020 Shaky Boots Festival

Brandi Carlile and Dierks Bentley will headline the 2020 Shaky Boots Festival. The country-music weekend, set for May 8th and 9th, returns after a five-year absence to stage its second incarnation at Atlanta’s Centennial Park.

The time off did the festival well: this lineup is particularly satisfying and eclectic, with mainstream country artists mixing with Americana luminaries. John Prine, Tanya Tucker, and Dwight Yoakam share a bill with Gary Allen, Morgan Wallen, and A Thousand Horses. Alison Krauss, Clint Black, and Jamey Johnson are also in the lineup, along with bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, Canadian songwriter Colter Wall, and country-rock band Whiskey Myers. Kendell Marvel, Rita Wilson, and Lauren Jenkins are also scheduled to perform.

Shaky Boots will feature two separate stages and set times that don’t overlap — meaning that fans won’t have to make any tough choices. Tickets for the festival go on sale December 11th at 10 a.m./ET via the festival’s website. Along with two-day and one-day general admission tickets, there are limited VIP and Platinum options.

The headliners are coming off respectively impressive years. Bentley recently marked his latest chart-topper with the inspirational song “Living,” and headlined his own curated festival, Seven Peaks, in Buena Vista, Colorado. Carlile, meanwhile, released an album with the supergroup the Highwomen and also co-produced Tanya Tucker’s comeback album, While I’m Livin’. Tucker and Carlile perform on the same day at Shaky Boots, so an onstage collaboration — as they’ve done in the past — is likely.