Luck Reunion 2020 Lineup: Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck Set to Perform

The 2020 edition of the Luck Reunion has announced its lineup. Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck, Margo Price, and perennial Luck headliner Willie Nelson are all set to perform at the daylong festival held on Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin.

Slated for March 19th, the Luck Reunion brings together left-of-center artists who are both preserving and progressing American music. Luck is also defined by frequent collaboration and a sense of intimacy, especially for the lucky few who pack the ranch’s “Chapel Stage.” This year, the Haden Triplets, Sierra Ferrell, Early James, S.G. Goodman, the Still Tide, Shooks, Ian Ferguson, Jeremie Albino, and Jonathan Wilson are all slated to perform in the chapel.

Nelson will close the event on the World Headquarters Stage, which features a daylong lineup of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Shooter Jennings, Particle Kid, Angel Olsen, Parquet Courts, Paul Cauthen, and Devon Gilfillian.

Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck, Amanda Shires, Colter Wall, the Black Lips, Ian Noe, Terry Allen, the Mastersons, Katie Pruitt, and Margo Price & Friends featuring Jeremy Ivey are also scheduled to play the other stages scattered across the property.

As in years past, the Luck Reunion takes place during the SXSW Music Festival, which runs March 16th through 22nd in Austin.

Luck Reunion 2020 Lineup:

World Headquarters Stage

Devon Gilfillian

Paul Cauthen

Parquet Courts

Angel Olsen

Particle Kid

Shooter Jennings

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Willie Nelson and Family

Revival Tent

Mariachi Las Coronelas

Black Lips

Night Moves

Palm Palm

Neal Francis

Ian Noe

Terry Allen and Panhandle Mystery Band

Orville Peck

Legacies Stage

Tre Burt

Amanda Shires

Colter Wall

Delta Spirit

Lucinda Williams

Chapel Stage

Jonathan Wilson

Jeremie Albino

Ian Ferguson

Sierra Ferrell

Early James

Haden Triplets

S.G. Goodman

The Still Tide

Shooks

Tito’s Saloon Roadhouse Stage

The Mastersons

Katie Pruitt

Chuck Prophet

David Ramirez

Margo Price & Friends ft. Jeremy Ivey

Teddy and The Rough Riders