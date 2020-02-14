Luck Reunion 2020 Lineup: Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck Set to Perform

The 2020 edition of the Luck Reunion has announced its lineup. Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck, Margo Price, and perennial Luck headliner Willie Nelson are all set to perform at the daylong festival held on Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin.
Slated for March 19th, the Luck Reunion brings together left-of-center artists who are both preserving and progressing American music. Luck is also defined by frequent collaboration and a sense of intimacy, especially for the lucky few who pack the ranch’s “Chapel Stage.” This year, the Haden Triplets, Sierra Ferrell, Early James, S.G. Goodman, the Still Tide, Shooks, Ian Ferguson, Jeremie Albino, and Jonathan Wilson are all slated to perform in the chapel.
Nelson will close the event on the World Headquarters Stage, which features a daylong lineup of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Shooter Jennings, Particle Kid, Angel Olsen, Parquet Courts, Paul Cauthen, and Devon Gilfillian.
Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck, Amanda Shires, Colter Wall, the Black Lips, Ian Noe, Terry Allen, the Mastersons, Katie Pruitt, and Margo Price & Friends featuring Jeremy Ivey are also scheduled to play the other stages scattered across the property.
As in years past, the Luck Reunion takes place during the SXSW Music Festival, which runs March 16th through 22nd in Austin.
Luck Reunion 2020 Lineup:
World Headquarters Stage
Devon Gilfillian
Paul Cauthen
Parquet Courts
Angel Olsen
Particle Kid
Shooter Jennings
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Willie Nelson and Family
Revival Tent
Mariachi Las Coronelas
Black Lips
Night Moves
Palm Palm
Neal Francis
Ian Noe
Terry Allen and Panhandle Mystery Band
Orville Peck
Legacies Stage
Tre Burt
Amanda Shires
Colter Wall
Delta Spirit
Lucinda Williams
Chapel Stage
Jonathan Wilson
Jeremie Albino
Ian Ferguson
Sierra Ferrell
Early James
Haden Triplets
S.G. Goodman
The Still Tide
Shooks
Tito’s Saloon Roadhouse Stage
The Mastersons
Katie Pruitt
Chuck Prophet
David Ramirez
Margo Price & Friends ft. Jeremy Ivey
Teddy and The Rough Riders