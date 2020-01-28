Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt Lead 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2020 installment of its iHeartCountry Festival. Set for May 2nd in Austin, Texas, the concert features some of modern country’s heavy hitters.

Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, and Sam Hunt are among the headliners. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, and Chase Rice are also on the bill, along with appearances by Bentley’s Nineties country band Hot Country Knights and radio personality Bobby Bones. The iHeartCountry Festival will be held at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center.

Presented by Capital One, the festival, which is entering its seventh year, will stream live on LiveXLive and be broadcast over iHeartCountry radio stations. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7 at 12:00 noon CT here.

Lady Antebellum released the album Ocean in November. Following their iHeartCountry appearance, they’ll launch their own headlining tour, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, on May 21st in Albuquerque. Bentley, meanwhile, is releasing an album of original material with the Hot Country Knights, the comic-leaning band he fronts under the alias Douglas Douglason. Travis Tritt appears on the group’s first single, “Pick Her Up.”

The iHeartCountry Festival is just the latest country festival to announce its lineup. Bentley will also perform at July’s Windy City Smokeout in Chicago; Jon Pardi will appear at Michigan’s Faster Horses, also in July.

Some long-running fests won’t be returning however. Louisiana’s 10-year Bayou Country Superfest announced on Monday that it would be going on indefinite hiatus.