 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup: Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Flashback: Genesis Perform an Epic 'Watcher of the Skies' in 1973 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt Lead 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown also set for May 2nd concert in Austin

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Antebellum, IHeartCountry Festival lineup

Lady Antebellum are among the headliners at the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2020 installment of its iHeartCountry Festival. Set for May 2nd in Austin, Texas, the concert features some of modern country’s heavy hitters.

Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, and Sam Hunt are among the headliners. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, and Chase Rice are also on the bill, along with appearances by Bentley’s Nineties country band Hot Country Knights and radio personality Bobby Bones. The iHeartCountry Festival will be held at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center.

Presented by Capital One, the festival, which is entering its seventh year, will stream live on LiveXLive and be broadcast over iHeartCountry radio stations. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7 at 12:00 noon CT here.

Lady Antebellum released the album Ocean in November. Following their iHeartCountry appearance, they’ll launch their own headlining tour, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, on May 21st in Albuquerque. Bentley, meanwhile, is releasing an album of original material with the Hot Country Knights, the comic-leaning band he fronts under the alias Douglas Douglason. Travis Tritt appears on the group’s first single, “Pick Her Up.”

The iHeartCountry Festival is just the latest country festival to announce its lineup. Bentley will also perform at July’s Windy City Smokeout in Chicago; Jon Pardi will appear at Michigan’s Faster Horses, also in July.

Some long-running fests won’t be returning however. Louisiana’s 10-year Bayou Country Superfest announced on Monday that it would be going on indefinite hiatus.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.