Brothers Osborne, Cody Jinks Sign On for Gulf Coast Jam in September

Now that essentially every spring and summer event has been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late-summer festivals in September — like Louisville, Kentucky’s Hometown Rising — are also beginning to pull the plug. By contrast, the annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, appears to be charging forward with its plans to return over Labor Day weekend. It posted its full lineup on Thursday.

Last week, festival organizers announced that Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lynyrd Skynyrd would headline this year’s edition, set for September 4th to 6th at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. Joining them on the lineup is a solid undercard that includes Brothers Osborne, Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, Cole Swindell, Tenille Townes, Billy Ray Cyrus, Riley Green, Lindsay Ell, and Ryan Hurd. Passes are on sale now, starting at $139.

A Gulf Coast Jam release notes that hand-washing stations will be scattered through the festival area and surfaces such as railings, chairs, and portable toilets will be sanitized “throughout the day.” Rather than hard tickets, the festival will use RFID (radio frequency identification) wristbands for entrance.

Now in its eighth installment, the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam celebrated its largest year in 2019, with headliners Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock helping to draw more than 20,000 guests each day.