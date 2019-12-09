 2020 'CRS New Faces' Show: Ingrid Andress, Riley Green to Perform - Rolling Stone
Ingrid Andress, Riley Green Set for 2020 ‘CRS New Faces’ Show

Runaway June, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny complete lineup for high-profile showcase at Country Radio Seminar

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

2020 'CRS New Faces,' Ingrid Andress, Riley Green

Ingrid Andress and Riley Green have been selected to perform at the New Faces show during CRS 2020.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock & Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Singer-songwriters Ingrid Andress and Riley Green have been selected as performers for the 2020 New Faces showcase, an industry-only gig that closes out the annual Country Radio Seminar. Also featured on the bill are Runaway June, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

The New Faces showcase puts this group of rising artists in front of radio and music industry tastemakers who can ostensibly help move their careers to the next level with airplay. Each performer will take the stage in 2020 with some significant momentum. Green, Tenpenny, and Evans have all scored major airplay hits in the last year, while Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” has been a popular satellite and streaming hit. Runaway June, meanwhile, cracked the Top 10 for country airplay with “Buy My Own Drinks” — the first time an all-women trio did so since Shedaisy some 14 years earlier.

The lack of women being played on country radio in recent years has occasionally been mirrored in selections for the New Faces show, which are chosen by full-time country-radio station employees. This year’s New Faces selections are more evenly split between men and women than last year’s, which featured four men and one woman (Lindsay Ell). Two women were chosen to perform in 2018 (Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina), balancing things slightly, but the 2017 show again only included one woman (Maren Morris).

CRS 2020 takes place February 19th through 21st in Nashville.

