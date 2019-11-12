2020 Next Women of Country: Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak Among New Class

As part of its ongoing campaign to shine a light on up-and-coming female artists, CMT has assembled the 2020 roster of the Next Women of Country. The 11 names run the gamut from independent artists to those with recent record label deals.

Hailey Whitters, Abbey Cone, Renee Blair, and Tiera are among the independent songwriters making the list, while Gabby Barrett, Avenue Beat, Kylie Morgan, Walker County, and Caylee Hammack are all signed to major labels. Sycamore and Madison Kozak, who is the first artist on Nicolle Galyon’s Songs & Daughters label, round out the 2020 class.

Tanya Tucker, who released her comeback album While I’m Livin‘ in August, will headline an accompanying CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2020, with other artists and dates and venues to be announced.

The announcement was made in Nashville Tuesday morning during an event that also honored Brandi Carlile with the Impact Award, which recognizes a female artist’s breakout year.

Mickey Guyton and a cast of Next Women of Country alumni, including Clare Dunn, Leah Turner, Rachel Wammack, and Tenille Townes, opened the event with a performance of Guyton’s “Sister.”

The 7th annual edition of the Next Women of Country, which launched in 2013, brings the total number of artists in the initiative to 75.