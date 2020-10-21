2020 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The CMT Music Awards celebrated the best in country music videos on Wednesday night. This year, the winners shared the wealth evenly: only Carrie Underwood was a repeat winner, taking home the top prize of Video of the Year and a trophy for Female Video of the Year, both for “Drinking Alone.” Jennifer Nettles also won the inaugural CMT Equal Play Award, while Granger Smith won Quarantine Video of the Year. All winners were selected by fans via online voting. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone” – WINNER

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone” – WINNER

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita” – WINNER

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band” – WINNER

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go to Bed” – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LoCash – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope” – WINNER

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You” – WINNER

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning” – WINNER

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”