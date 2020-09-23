2020 CMT Music Awards: Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs Score Nominations

Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, and Dan + Shay are among the top nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, which were announced Wednesday morning. The annual fan-voted event, which is typically held in June, will now air October 21st at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and other company platforms including MTV, Logo, and Pop TV.

McBryde, Combs, and Dan + Shay all have three nominations, tying them with triple nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett. All six artists have an entry in the Video of the Year category, alongside offerings from Blanco Brown, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and Tanya Tucker. Final nominees for that category will be announced October 12th, with fans being allowed to vote until October 16th to determine the winner.

In the Breakthrough Video of the Year category, risings stars Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, and Travis Denning all scored a nod. Rounding things out, CMT collected performances from its own programming for the CMT Performance of the Year honor, with nominations going to Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young, Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, and Sheryl Crow with Chris Stapleton.

Details on performers and presenters for the 2020 CMT Music Awards have not yet been announced, but a release notes it will consist of “epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.”

2020 CMT Music Awards nominees:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LoCash – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”