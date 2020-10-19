2020 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Performing

Just five weeks after the ACM Awards navigated the pandemic with a multi-venue broadcast, the CMT Music Awards stage their own unique show, calling upon some of the genre’s biggest names (Taylor Swift presents, Luke Combs performs) to help pivot from the usual live arena production to a special of “pretaped performances with live elements sprinkled throughout.” From performers and nominees to how to watch, here’s all you need to know.

When Are the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, October 21st, at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT. Originally set for June 3rd, the annual celebration of country music videos was postponed until the fall because of the pandemic.

Where Are the CMT Music Awards?

This year’s CMT Music Awards feature pretaped performances from locations primarily in and around Nashville, including Bicentennial Park downtown and Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

How Can I Watch the CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land. Don’t have cable? Watch the show with a 7-day free trial to Fubo TV here, which gets you instant access to most of the channels that let you watch the CMT Awards online. You can also stream CMT online with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV here.

Will the CMT Music Awards Be Available for Streaming?

The CMT Music Awards will livestream on CMT.com and the websites of the other partner networks. Fans can also watch the show via the MTV and Paramount Network apps. (The CMT Music Awards will also be available to watch on CMT.com and the MTV app the day after the broadcast with a TV provider login. Don’t have a TV provider login? Use this free access offer to Fubo TV to sign-in to the channel)

Who’s Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland are the three hosts of this year’s show.

Who’s Nominated at the CMT Music Awards?

Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett are the leading nominees with three nominations each. Finalists in the top prize of Video of the Year are Carrie Underwood (“Drinking Alone”), Keith Urban (“Polaroid”), Kelsea Ballerini (“Homecoming Queen?”), Luke Combs (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Miranda Lambert (“Bluebird”), and Tanya Tucker (“Bring My Flowers Now”).

How Are the CMT Music Awards winners chosen?

Winners in all categories are determined via online voting by fans, earning the CMT Music Awards the distinction of being the only entirely fan-voted country music awards show. Voting for Video of the Year remains open through the show at vote.cmt.com.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

Maren Morris, Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, and Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey are among the performers. Shania Twain also makes her first CMT Music Awards performance since 2011.

Who Are the Presenters at the CMT Music Awards?

Taylor Swift leads an eclectic lineup of presenters that includes Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Tucker.