 2020 CMA Awards: See the Winners - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

2020 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, and Lee Brice earn trophies ahead of television broadcast

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert won the CMA Music Video of the Year award for "Bluebird."

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, and Lee Brice have been named early winners ahead of Wednesday night’s broadcast of the 2020 CMA Awards. Lambert, the night’s leading nominee, picked up a Music Video of the Year trophy for “Bluebird,” directed by Trey Fanjoy. Pearce and Brice, meanwhile, won Musical Event of the Year for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” an honor they share with the song’s late producer Busbee. Pearce and Brice were set to perform the song during the telecast, but Brice had to bow out due to a positive Covid diagnosis; Lady A’s Charles Kelley will fill in for him. Lambert will also perform on the show, as will Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Kelsea Ballerini, when the CMA Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris
“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress 

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood 

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Rob McNelley, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — WINNER
“Homemade,” Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

