2020 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, and Lee Brice have been named early winners ahead of Wednesday night’s broadcast of the 2020 CMA Awards. Lambert, the night’s leading nominee, picked up a Music Video of the Year trophy for “Bluebird,” directed by Trey Fanjoy. Pearce and Brice, meanwhile, won Musical Event of the Year for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” an honor they share with the song’s late producer Busbee. Pearce and Brice were set to perform the song during the telecast, but Brice had to bow out due to a positive Covid diagnosis; Lady A’s Charles Kelley will fill in for him. Lambert will also perform on the show, as will Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Kelsea Ballerini, when the CMA Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — WINNER

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen