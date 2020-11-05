2020 CMA Awards to Open With Tribute to Charlie Daniels

Musical tributes will be a major component of the 2020 CMA Awards on November 11th. The show’s opening number will be devoted to a multi-artist medley of songs originally recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels, who died in July.

Artists participating in the tribute to Daniels include Brothers Osborne, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, previously announced performer Ashley McBryde (who will have a solo performance elsewhere during the show), and Musician of the Year nominee Jenee Fleenor. In 2019, Fleenor, a fiddle player, made history as the first woman to win in the Musician category.

Other tributes during the show include Little Big Town saluting the work of Kenny Rogers, Jon Pardi going back to the Nineties with Joe Diffie’s work, and Old Dominion marking the 40th anniversary of Urban Cowboy with Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love.”

Additionally, Justin Bieber will make his CMA Awards debut, joining Dan + Shay to perform their CMA-nominated single “10,000 Hours.” New Artist nominee Ingrid Andress will sing her hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” while Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will join up for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Fellow New Artist nominee Morgan Wallen is slated to perform “More Than My Hometown.”

Entertainer of the Year contender Keith Urban will beam in from his native Australia to sing “God Whispered Your Name,” and Jimmie Allen will sing his hit “Best Shot” in addition to presenting Charley Pride with the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Previously announced performers include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church. The 2020 CMA Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, airs live at 8 p.m. ET November 11th on ABC.