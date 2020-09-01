Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Lead 2020 CMA Awards Nominations

Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs lead all nominees at the 54th annual CMA Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Lambert scored seven total nominations on the strength of her album Wildcard, while Combs, on a hot streak since the release of his second LP What You See Is What You Get last November, nabbed six. Both artists are up for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban round out the Entertainer category.

Along with Entertainer and Album of the Year nominations, Lambert competes in the Single and Song of the Year categories for the Wildcard ballad “Bluebird,” which also earned a Music Video of the Year nomination. Additionally, Lambert is up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for her version of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. With 55 nominations total in her career, Lambert now holds the record for the most-nominated woman in CMA Awards history (breaking a record set by Reba McEntire).

Combs earns his first nomination in Entertainer of the Year and another nomination in Male Vocalist, which he won in 2019. What You See Is What You Get is up for Album of the Year, and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” is up for Single of the Year. Combs scored a pair of nominations in the Song of the Year category: for his own “Even Though I’m Leaving” and for co-writing “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a hit for co-writer Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Other multiple nominees include Maren Morris, with five, and Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, and producer Jay Joyce with four. Morris is up for Female Vocalist, and Song and Single of the Year for “The Bones,” which also scored her a Musical Event nomination for her version with Hozier. She’s a nominee for Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” in that category too. Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Dan + Shay are nominated for Vocal Duo, along with Single, Music Video, and Musical Event of the Year for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, and Morgan Wallen are this year’s crop of New Artist nominees, with the three women in the field all scoring additional nominations in other categories. Pearce and Andress are each up for Song of the Year, while Barrett competes for Single of the Year for her blistering “I Hope.”

The 54th CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 11th, on ABC, live from Nashville. Host details and information about what this year’s CMAs may look like in the time of the pandemic have yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen