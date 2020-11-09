2020 BMI Country Awards: ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Named Song of the Year

The BMI Country Awards honored the 50 most performed country songs of the year and handed out its three biggest prizes — Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Publisher of the Year — during an interactive online ceremony.

The performing rights organization named “Whiskey Glasses,” written by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish, Song of the Year. The Morgan Wallen hit, off his 2018 album If I Know Me, was a multi-week chart-topper at country radio and is certified triple platinum.

Ross Copperman was lauded as Songwriter of the Year for writing six of the year’s top played country songs, including “Living” by Dierks Bentley, “Catch” by Brett Young, “Love Ain’t” by Eli Young Band, “Tip of My Tongue” by Kenny Chesney, “Love Someone” by Brett Eldredge, and “What She Wants Tonight” by Luke Bryan.

Other songs in the BMI top 50 include Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours,” Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads,” and Eric Church’s “We Were.” Two Luke Combs songs made the cut: “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (co-written with Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton) and “Even Though I’m Leaving” (co-written with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher).

Warner-Chappell Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year for a third consecutive time.