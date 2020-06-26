2020 Bluegrass Awards Nominations: Billy Strings, Del McCoury Up for Entertainer

Nominations for the 31st annual International Bluegrass Music Association Awards were unveiled Friday in a live event broadcast on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction channel, with an array of talent from legends to newcomers recognized in more than a dozen categories. Competition was so tight in the top prize race this year that Entertainer of the Year features six nominees instead of the usual five.

Musicians vying for Entertainer of the Year are Balsam Range, Billy Strings, Del McCoury Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Sister Sadie and Special Consensus.

With their mention in the category, Sister Sadie — last year’s winners for Vocal Group — is the first all-women outfit ever nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Billy Strings, last year’s New Artist and Guitar Player awards winner, scores his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, as do the members of Special Consensus. Balsam Range and nine-time Entertainer of the Year winners the Del McCoury Band (led by Hall of Fame honoree Del McCoury) were also nominated in the category in 2019. Multiple nominee Doyle Lawson is also enshrined in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award recipients and the inductees into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame were also announced. The latter will include pioneering modern bluegrass band New Grass Revival, traditional bluegrass icons the Johnson Mountain Boys, and Earl “J.T.” Gray, a bluegrass musician who would go on to share his passion for the genre through his ownership of one of Nashville’s most historically significant music venues, the Station Inn.

The IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards will be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction Thursday, October 1st. Additional details about the broadcast will be announced in the coming weeks. The awards ceremony, the World of Bluegrass music festival, and annual conference were scheduled for the fall in Raleigh, North Carolina. While organizers continue to work on creating a safe in-person event experience, this year’s festivities will take place virtually, with the conference, showcases, awards and performances presented online from September 28th through October 3rd, with the possibility of extending event content beyond those dates.

Here are the 2020 nominees for the International Bluegrass Music Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR (Tie)

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Special Consensus

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mile Twelve

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)

Chicago Barn Dance, Special Consensus

Home, Billy Strings

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

New Moon Over My Shoulder, Larry Sparks

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Tribulation, Appalachian Road Show

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Both Ends of the Trail,” Blue Highway

“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland & Becky Buller

“Haggard,” The Grascals

“Hickory, Walnut & Pine,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Angel Too Soon,” Balsam Range

“Because He Loved Me,” Dale Ann Bradley

“Gonna Rise and Shine,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

“I’m Going to Heaven,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Little Black Train,” Appalachian Road Show

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel

“Shenandoah Breakdown,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Soldier’s Joy,” Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland

“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show

“Guitar Peace,” Billy Strings

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Mile Twelve

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland & Becky Buller

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury & Paul Williams

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel

“The Barber’s Fiddle,” Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw

“On and On,” Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Russell Moore

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

FEMALE VOCALIST

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Marshall Wilborn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury