2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards: ‘One Man Band’ Named Song of the Year

Completing the trio of performing-rights organizations’ country-music events leading into the 2020 CMA Awards, ASCAP has announced its country winners. Like the SESAC and BMI country awards in recent days, the event honoring the year’s most-played country songs is being presented digitally but will be spaced out from November 9th to 12th.

Old Dominion were presented with the Song of the Year honor for “One Man Band,” a hit ballad that appears on the group’s self-titled third album. The song was written by members Matt Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi with Josh Osborne. ASCAP President Paul Williams surprised the group and Osborne with the news on Monday. Old Dominion are also nominated for Album of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

Additionally, Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the eighth year, thanks to a remarkable run of hit songs over the last decade that include Luke Bryan’s “That’s My Kind of Night” and Carrie Underwood’s “Good Girl.” His recent chart entries include Brett Young’s “Catch,” Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes,” Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” Dierks Bentley’s “Living,” LoCash’s “One Big Country Song,” Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young” and Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads.” Trio Avenue Beat, who created the viral hit “F2020” earlier this year, will pay tribute to Gorley.

Warner Chappell Music was also a repeat winner, earning the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year Award for the eighth time.