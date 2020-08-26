Luke Combs, Maren Morris to Perform at 2020 ACM Awards

The initial lineup of performers for the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced and includes Maren Morris, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert. The rescheduled event, delayed from its usual April date due to the coronavirus, is now set to take place September 16th in Nashville for the first time in show history.

Performances will be spread across three famous Nashville venues for the broadcast: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban will make his debut as show host, with Ryman performances including Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” and Maren Morris’ “To Hell and Back.” Additionally, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi will team up on the Ryman Stage for their hit duet “Beer Can’t Fix.” Recently announced New Artist of the Year winners Riley Green and Tenille Townes will also be part of the Ryman lineup.

Taking the stage at the considerably more intimate Bluebird will be Jimmie Allen, singing “Make Me Want To,” Tim McGraw with “I Called Mama,” and Luke Combs with “Better Together.” In a nod to the venue’s reputation as a songwriter’s haven, Miranda Lambert will perform her hit “Bluebird” with co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Additional performers who will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House will be announced at a later date.

The 55th annual ACM Awards airs September 16th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.