2020 ACM Awards: Eric Church, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton to Perform

The Academy of Country Music Awards have announced the latest round of performers for its upcoming broadcast. Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Mickey Guyton are among those taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, one of three Nashville venues hosting musical performances for the 55th ACM Awards.

Church is set to play his furious single “Stick That in Your Country Song,” Brown will sing “Worldwide Beautiful,” and Guyton will offer “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” — her hard-hitting dissertation on gender inequality.

Luke Bryan (“One Margarita”), Dan + Shay (“I Should Probably Go to Bed”), Florida Georgia Line (“I Love My Country”), and Morgan Wallen (“Whiskey Glasses”) are also slated to perform at the Opry House. Other musical guests and collaborations are expected to be announced soon.

Along with the Opry House lineup, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, and others are scheduled to perform at the Ryman Auditorium, while artists like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Jimmie Allen sing in the intimate listening room the Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban hosts the 55th annual ACM Awards, airing September 16th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead all nominees with five apiece. Bryan, Church, Combs, Rhett and Carrie Underwood vie for ACM Entertainer of the Year.