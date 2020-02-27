2020 ACM Awards Nominations: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Among Top Nominees

Nominees for the 55th annual ACM Awards were announced early Thursday morning, with several artists scoring multiple nominations based off strong singles and albums.
Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the field with five nominations apiece, combining their appearances and production credits. Morris receives nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Girl (on which she is a co-producer), a Group of the Year nod for her involvement in the Highwomen, and a Music Event of the Year nomination for her appearance on Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Rhett’s nominations include the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Center Point Road. Huff’s production credits include Rhett’s Center Point Road and Lady Antebellum’s Single of the Year contender “What If I Never Get Over You.”
Duo Dan + Shay, who led the 2019 ACM nominations, pick up four more this time around thanks to the success of their single “10,000 Hours,” which is nominated for Song and Single of the Year (and which gives Justin Bieber his first ACM nominations). Blake Shelton also scores four nominations, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year recognition for “God’s Country.” Old Dominion are also four-time nominees, landing in the Group of the Year category and Single of the Year for their hit “One Man Band.”
Coming off a massive 2019, Luke Combs earns three nominations (including one for Entertainer of the Year), as do Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Kacey Musgraves. Elsewhere, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ viral hit “Old Town Road” continues its run by getting a nomination for Music Event of the Year. All-star group the Highwomen also earned their first nomination in the Group of the Year category.
Along with the nominations, a new host for was announced for this year’s event. Taking over from 16-time host Reba McEntire, who returned to do the honors in 2019, is Keith Urban, who steps into the role for the first time. Urban also released the new song “God Whispered Your Name” today.
The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 4th, on CBS.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Girl – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Some of It” – Eric Church
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
“Sugarcoat” – Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell