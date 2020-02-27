2020 ACM Awards Nominations: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Among Top Nominees

Nominees for the 55th annual ACM Awards were announced early Thursday morning, with several artists scoring multiple nominations based off strong singles and albums.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the field with five nominations apiece, combining their appearances and production credits. Morris receives nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Girl (on which she is a co-producer), a Group of the Year nod for her involvement in the Highwomen, and a Music Event of the Year nomination for her appearance on Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Rhett’s nominations include the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Center Point Road. Huff’s production credits include Rhett’s Center Point Road and Lady Antebellum’s Single of the Year contender “What If I Never Get Over You.”

Duo Dan + Shay, who led the 2019 ACM nominations, pick up four more this time around thanks to the success of their single “10,000 Hours,” which is nominated for Song and Single of the Year (and which gives Justin Bieber his first ACM nominations). Blake Shelton also scores four nominations, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year recognition for “God’s Country.” Old Dominion are also four-time nominees, landing in the Group of the Year category and Single of the Year for their hit “One Man Band.”

Coming off a massive 2019, Luke Combs earns three nominations (including one for Entertainer of the Year), as do Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Kacey Musgraves. Elsewhere, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ viral hit “Old Town Road” continues its run by getting a nomination for Music Event of the Year. All-star group the Highwomen also earned their first nomination in the Group of the Year category.

Along with the nominations, a new host for was announced for this year’s event. Taking over from 16-time host Reba McEntire, who returned to do the honors in 2019, is Keith Urban, who steps into the role for the first time. Urban also released the new song “God Whispered Your Name” today.

The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 4th, on CBS.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Girl – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Some of It” – Eric Church

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

“Sugarcoat” – Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell