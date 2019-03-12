×
Rolling Stone
2019 Pilgrimage Festival: Foo Fighters, Keith Urban, the Killers to Headline

Nashville-area festival rebounds from 2018 rain-out with strong, diverse lineup, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Jenny Lewis and Lukas Nelson

Keith Urban, Foo Fighters and the Killers will headline the 2019 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

Pilgrimage Festival, the eclectically curated and decidedly chill music gathering held south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, has announced the lineup for 2019. Foo Fighters, the Killers and Keith Urban top the bill, with a diverse undercard touching on genres ranging from soul and country to alt-rock and folk. Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Head & the Heart, Live, Jenny Lewis, Better Than Ezra, and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are all slated to perform. (See the full lineup below.)

Along with Urban as headliner, the country and Americana worlds are particularly well-represented via appearances by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Rayland Baxter, Justin Townes Earle, the War and Treaty, Molly Tuttle, J.P. Harris and Lucie Silvas.

Set for September 21st and 22nd at the bucolic Park at Harlinsdale, Pilgrimage and its producers — including Justin Timberlake and Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin — aim to rebound from last year’s rain-soaked event. The 2018 festival was beset by severe weather and ultimately canceled, leaving Pilgrimage performers like Brandi Carlile, Lilly Hiatt, Maggie Rogers and Caroline Rose to stage impromptu concerts in Nashville. Jack White, one of last year’s scheduled headliners, made up his cancelled performance with a homecoming show at the Bridgestone Arena in November.

Tickets for the 2019 Pilgrimage Festival go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15th, at 10:00 a.m. CT.
