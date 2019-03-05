Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers Set for 2019 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return for a summer 2019 leg in June, pulling together an eclectic assortment of performers from country, rock and Americana. Led as usual by Willie Nelson, this year’s lineup will also include Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
With dates stretching through July 3rd, the 2019 Outlaw Music Festival Tour will also include performances (on select dates) from Alison Krauss, the Revivalists, Counting Crows, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Hayes Carll, Casey Donahew, Matt Mays, Colter Wall and Particle Kid. Stops along the way include Bangor, Maine; Toronto, Ontario; Columbus, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas. Full date lineups are detailed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began as a single show in 2016 with Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Lee Ann Womack performing. It returned the following two years as a touring event and participating artists have included Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Bob Dylan.
This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour wraps up just before July 4th, when Nelson typically hosts his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Texas. At the 2018 picnic, Nelson shared the stage with Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke and later headlined a fundraiser for O’Rourke, who ultimately lost his race against incumbent Ted Cruz. Next week, Nelson will perform at the eclectic Luck Reunion held at his Luck, Texas, ranch during the South by Southwest music festival and conference.
June 14 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
The Revivalists
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
June 15 – Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Revivalists
Alison Krauss
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
June 16 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
The Revivalists
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Matt Mays
Opener TBD
June 22 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD
June 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Avett Brothers
Counting Crows
Alison Krauss
Dawes
Opener TBD
June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD
June 29 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD
July 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Alison Krauss
Casey Donahew
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Hayes Carll
Colter Wall