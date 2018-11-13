Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile Set for 2019 Old Settler’s Festival

Rolling Stone
Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile are among the first performers announced for the 2019 Old Settler's Music Festival.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock & Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to headline the 2019 edition of Old Settler’s Music Festival, where they’ll be joined by Brandi Carlile and a host of other artists that were announced Tuesday morning.

The Texas music and camping festival, which showcases a wide range of roots music including Americana, bluegrass, and Tejano, celebrates its 32nd edition next spring and its second installment in the town of Tilmon, located between Austin and San Antonio. This marks a return appearance for Isbell, who also spent the past several days teasing his role in the upcoming Deadwood movie by posting on-set pics to Instagram and Twitter.

Besides the Grammy-winning star power of Isbell and Carlile, Old Settler’s has revealed dozens more performers in this first round. Among them are Amanda Shires, Del McCoury Band, Shinyribs, Galactic, Hayes Carll, Penny and Sparrow, Mandolin Orange, the Steeldrivers, the James Hunter Six, Robert Ellis, John Moreland, Paul Cauthen, and the Last Bandoleros.

Old Settler’s takes place April 11th to 14th.

