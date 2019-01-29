×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next David Bowie's First Televised Appearance as Ziggy Stardust Has Been Found Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw to Play 2019 iHeartCountry Festival

On-air personality Bobby Bones will host annual event on May 4th

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All
Florida Georgia Line iHeartCountry

Florida Georgia Line are among the performers at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival.

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

The lineup of the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival has been revealed, with Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Dan + Shay leading a star-studded cast on May 4th in Austin, Texas.

Held at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center for the sixth consecutive year, the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival will also feature Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion and Chris Janson, plus rising talent Tenille Townes and Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots. Bones, host of iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated radio program The Bobby Bones Show, will once again serve as the official host of the festival’s main stage.

In addition, this year’s event will also feature a live collaboration from a number of emerging artists highlighted on Bones’ Women of iHeartCountry — a weekend programming block dedicated to women in country — although those performers have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival go on sale Friday, February 8th at 1 p.m ET at TexasBoxOffice.com. With more than 150 outlets across the U.S., iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets, and at iHeartRadio.com.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad