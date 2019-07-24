2019 Bluegrass Awards Nominations: Balsam Range, Del McCoury Band Vie for Entertainer

Nominations for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards were announced Wednesday morning. With a total of 24 nominations among them, this year’s nominees for the IBMA Entertainer of the Year are Balsam Range, Sam Bush Band, the Earls of Leicester, Del McCoury Band, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. The winners in this and other categories, including Album of the Year, individual vocal and instrumental exellence, and Song of the Year (with a surprising seven nominees because of a tie) will be revealed at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards on September 26th.
Balsam Range also score nods in the categories of Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, Gospel Recording of the Year, and Collaborative Recording of the Year, while the Del McCoury Band’s nominations include Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist of the Year (Del McCoury), Fiddle Player of the Year (Jason Carter), and Mandolin Player of the Year (Ronnie McCoury). Del McCoury also guests on first-time Entertainer of the Year nominee Joe Mullins & Radio Rambler’s Collaborative Recording of the Year nominee “The Guitar Song.”
New Artist of the Year nominees include Carolina Blue, Mile Twelve, Appalachian Road Show, High Fidelity, and Billy Strings.
This year’s inductees into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame have also been unveiled, with pioneering Dobro player Mike Auldridge, influential banjo picker Bill Emerson, and West Coast band the Kentucky Colonels slated to be added to the prestigious roll of names representing the genre.
Once again, multiple nominations have been scored by women in bluegrass: Sister Sadie, Carolina Blue, Mile Twelve, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines, and Rhonda Vincent each earn recognition. Recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Achievement awards include broadcaster Katy Daley, label founder Mickey Gamble, former executive director of IBMA Dan Hays, musician Allen Mills, and Japanese bluegrass magazine Moonshiner.
Tickets for the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards, set for the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, are available at www.worldofbluegrass.org. The show will also be broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction channel beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and streamed via Facebook Live, with later broadcast also being made available.
Here are the key categories. A complete list of IBMA Awards nominees is available at IBMA.org.
Entertainer of the Year
Balsam Range
Sam Bush Band
The Earls of Leicester
Del McCoury Band
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
Vocal Group of the Year
Balsam Range
I’m With Her
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group of the Year
Sam Bush Band
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
The Earls of Leicester
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
The Travelin’ McCourys
New Artist of the Year
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
High Fidelity
Mile Twelve
Billy Strings
Song of the Year
“Dance, Dance, Dance,” Appalachian Road Show
“The Girl Who Invented the Wheel,” Balsam Range
“The Guitar Song,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury
“The Light in Carter Stanley’s Eyes,” Peter Rowan
“Next Train South,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
“Take the Journey,” Molly Tuttle
“Thunder Dan,” Sideline
Album of the Year
City on a Hill, Mile Twelve
Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass, Del McCoury Band
For the Record, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me, Carolina Blue
Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie
Gospel Recording of the Year
“Acres of Diamonds,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout,” Claire Lynch
“I Am a Pilgrim,” Roland White and Friends
“I See God,” Marty Raybon
“Let My Life Be a Light,” Balsam Range
Instrumental Recording of the Year
“Cotton Eyed Joe,” Sideline
“Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips
“Earl’s Breakdown,” The Earls of Leicester
“Fried Taters and Onions,” Carolina Blue
“Sunrise,” Sam Bush & Bela Fleck
Collaborative Recording of the Year
“Burning Georgia Down,” Balsam Range with Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble
“Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips
“The Guitar Song,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury
“Please,” Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
“Soldier’s Joy/Ragtime Annie,” Roland White with Justin Hiltner, Jon Weisberger,
Male Vocalist of the Year
Shawn Camp
Del McCoury
Russell Moore
Tim O’Brien
Danny Paisley
Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
Banjo Player of the Year
Gina Furtado
Mike Munford
Noam Pikelny
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
Bass Player of the Year
Barry Bales
Mike Bub
Beth Lawrence
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Fiddle Player of the Year
Hunter Berry
Becky Buller
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
Guitar Player of the Year
Kenny Smith
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Josh Williams
Mandolin Player of the Year
Alan Bibey
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury
Frank Solivan