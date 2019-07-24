2019 Bluegrass Awards Nominations: Balsam Range, Del McCoury Band Vie for Entertainer

Nominations for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards were announced Wednesday morning. With a total of 24 nominations among them, this year’s nominees for the IBMA Entertainer of the Year are Balsam Range, Sam Bush Band, the Earls of Leicester, Del McCoury Band, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. The winners in this and other categories, including Album of the Year, individual vocal and instrumental exellence, and Song of the Year (with a surprising seven nominees because of a tie) will be revealed at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards on September 26th.

Balsam Range also score nods in the categories of Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, Gospel Recording of the Year, and Collaborative Recording of the Year, while the Del McCoury Band’s nominations include Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist of the Year (Del McCoury), Fiddle Player of the Year (Jason Carter), and Mandolin Player of the Year (Ronnie McCoury). Del McCoury also guests on first-time Entertainer of the Year nominee Joe Mullins & Radio Rambler’s Collaborative Recording of the Year nominee “The Guitar Song.”

New Artist of the Year nominees include Carolina Blue, Mile Twelve, Appalachian Road Show, High Fidelity, and Billy Strings.

This year’s inductees into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame have also been unveiled, with pioneering Dobro player Mike Auldridge, influential banjo picker Bill Emerson, and West Coast band the Kentucky Colonels slated to be added to the prestigious roll of names representing the genre.

Once again, multiple nominations have been scored by women in bluegrass: Sister Sadie, Carolina Blue, Mile Twelve, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines, and Rhonda Vincent each earn recognition. Recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Achievement awards include broadcaster Katy Daley, label founder Mickey Gamble, former executive director of IBMA Dan Hays, musician Allen Mills, and Japanese bluegrass magazine Moonshiner.

Tickets for the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards, set for the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, are available at www.worldofbluegrass.org. The show will also be broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction channel beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and streamed via Facebook Live, with later broadcast also being made available.

Here are the key categories. A complete list of IBMA Awards nominees is available at IBMA.org.

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Sam Bush Band

The Earls of Leicester

Del McCoury Band

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Vocal Group of the Year

Balsam Range

I’m With Her

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year

Sam Bush Band

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Earls of Leicester

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

The Travelin’ McCourys

New Artist of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Mile Twelve

Billy Strings

Song of the Year

“Dance, Dance, Dance,” Appalachian Road Show

“The Girl Who Invented the Wheel,” Balsam Range

“The Guitar Song,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury

“The Light in Carter Stanley’s Eyes,” Peter Rowan

“Next Train South,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Take the Journey,” Molly Tuttle

“Thunder Dan,” Sideline

Album of the Year

City on a Hill, Mile Twelve

Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass, Del McCoury Band

For the Record, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me, Carolina Blue

Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie

Gospel Recording of the Year

“Acres of Diamonds,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout,” Claire Lynch

“I Am a Pilgrim,” Roland White and Friends

“I See God,” Marty Raybon

“Let My Life Be a Light,” Balsam Range

Instrumental Recording of the Year

“Cotton Eyed Joe,” Sideline

“Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips

“Earl’s Breakdown,” The Earls of Leicester

“Fried Taters and Onions,” Carolina Blue

“Sunrise,” Sam Bush & Bela Fleck

Collaborative Recording of the Year

“Burning Georgia Down,” Balsam Range with Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble

“Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips

“The Guitar Song,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury

“Please,” Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

“Soldier’s Joy/Ragtime Annie,” Roland White with Justin Hiltner, Jon Weisberger,

Male Vocalist of the Year

Shawn Camp

Del McCoury

Russell Moore

Tim O’Brien

Danny Paisley

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Banjo Player of the Year

Gina Furtado

Mike Munford

Noam Pikelny

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass Player of the Year

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Beth Lawrence

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Fiddle Player of the Year

Hunter Berry

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Kenny Smith

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin Player of the Year

Alan Bibey

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Frank Solivan