Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris Lead 2019 Country Grammy Nominations

Nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, with Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile each earning three nominations within the genre-specific country and Americana categories.

Morris earned Best Country Group/Duo and Best Country Song nods for “Dear Hate,” her topical collaboration with Vince Gill, as well as a Best Country Solo Performance nomination for her cover of Elton John’s “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” from the Restoration tribute album. Musgraves’ Golden Hour was included among the Best Country Album nominees, as was her recording “Butterflies” for Best Country Solo Performance and “Space Cowboy” for Best Country Song.

Dan + Shay’s blockbuster “Tequila” garnered a pair of nominations, as did Little Big Town’s “When Someone Stops Loving You.” Perennial favorite Chris Stapleton secured another two nominations, including Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 2 and Best Country Solo Performance for “Millionaire.”

In the more Americana-focused categories, Carlile’s powerful single “The Joke” got mentions for Best American Roots Performance and Song, while her album By the Way, I Forgive You earned a spot among the Best Americana Album candidates. She’ll be competing with John Prine, whose 2018 LP The Tree of Forgiveness is also up for Best Americana Album and who has a pair of tunes, “Summer’s End” and “Knockin on Your Screen Door,” nominated for Best American Roots Song.

Carlile, Musgraves and Morris were also in the mix in several of the all-genre categories, with Carlile and Musgraves both scoring Album of the Year nominations and Carlile’s “The Joke” appearing alongside “The Middle,” Morris’ collaboration with Zedd and Grey, as a contender for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Additionally, Margo Price and Luke Combs showed up as Best New Artist nominees, competing with Bebe Rexha (who had her own country crossover hit with the Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Meant to Be”), Greta Van Fleet and Dua Lipa. Stapleton’s work with Justin Timberlake on “Say Something” earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while Willie Nelson found his way into the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album field for his Frank Sinatra tribute My Way.

Carlile’s six mentions puts her among the top nominees, including Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Winners will be revealed at the 61st Grammy Awards, to be broadcast live on CBS February 10th.

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters)

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill (Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters)

“I Lived It,” Blake Shelton (Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters)

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters)

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town (Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters)

Best Country Album

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine

The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers

Best American Roots Performance

“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“All on My Mind,” Anderson East

“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song (Award to Songwriters)

“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack (Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack, and Adam Wright, songwriters)

“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples (Jeff Tweedy, songwriter)

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters)

“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)

“Summer’s End,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)

Best Bluegrass Album

Portraits in Fiddles, Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads, Special Consensus

The Travelin’ McCourys, The Travelin’ McCourys

North of Despair, Wood & Wire

