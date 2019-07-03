2019 Fourth of July Concerts: Who’s Playing, How to Watch

Country music and the Fourth of July go together like a firecracker and a match. This year, a number of Nashville stars are performing at concerts and displays around the country, including the biggies in New York City and Washington, D.C. Here’s how to watch four of the U.S.’s most iconic Independence Day celebrations.

A Capitol Fourth

Star Power: Not to be confused with the President’s outrageous military display down the lawn, A Capitol Fourth is PBS’ annual musical celebration in D.C. Headlined by Carole King, who made it crystal clear on Twitter that she’s not part of Trump’s event, the 39th celebration, hosted by John Stamos, also includes performances by Vanessa Carlton, the O’Jays, gospel vocalist Yolana Adams and Vanessa Williams. Representing country music are Lee Brice, 2019 American Idol champ Laine Hardy, and Gone West — the new Nashville band from singer Colbie Caillat.

Location: the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building

How to Watch: A Capitol Fourth airs live on PBS from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on NPR stations across the country.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Star Power: The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th serves up three courses of country music in 2019, with performances from Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Brad Paisley, in addition to Ciara, Khalid, Derek Hough, and Jennifer Hudson, who will sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as part of the musical score.

Location: Midtown Manhattan

How to Watch: As usual, NBC will broadcast the two-hour fireworks event, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Star Power: Nashville’s popular July 4th fireworks celebration also includes performances by headliner Brett Eldredge, Mac McAnally, Jessy Wilson, Dylan Scott, and the Nashville Symphony.

Location: Lower Broadway, in downtown Nashville

How to Watch: CMT will air a 90-minute special that will include Eldredge’s performance, along with the fireworks display over the Cumberland River, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Star Power: Conductor Keith Lockhart directs the Boston Pops, with Queen Latifah onboard as the night’s headliner. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie also performs, as well as America’s Got Talent favorites the Texas Tenors.

Location: the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston

How to Watch: The concert and fireworks begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and run until 11 p.m. Viewers outside the Boston area can stream the celebration on Boston.com and BostonPopsJuly4th.org, among other sites. Check local listings for TV coverage.