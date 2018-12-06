Del McCoury Band, I’m With Her Lead 2019 DelFest Lineup

The initial lineup has been revealed for 2019’s DelFest, the eclectic Memorial Day weekend music event celebrating the legacy and continuing influence of bluegrass entertainer Del McCoury. In addition to the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys, which features the legendary performer’s sons, Ronnie and Rob, DelFest will include String Cheese Incident, Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth, Marcus King Band, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, the Gibson Brothers, and the supergroup of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan, I’m With Her. More artists will be announced soon.

DelFest will take place May 23rd through 26th at Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland, two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and situated in the Appalachian Mountains along the Potomac River. Four-day general admission festival tickets are on sale now.

DelFest is annually distinguished by its unique musical collaborations, special guest appearances, tributes to McCoury and late-night indoor performances and picking sessions. DelFest Academy, a three-day event focused on music education and hosted by the Travelin’ McCourys and friends, takes place just ahead of the festival, from May 19th though 22nd, offering musicians of all levels of experience an opportunity to learn from some of the world’s best pickers.

Earlier this year, the multi-award-winning bandleader released Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass, the title of which alludes to McCoury’s 1968 Arhoolie Records solo debut, Del McCoury Sings Bluegrass. The Pennsylvania-born music icon will turn 80 years old in February.