2019 CMT Awards Collabs: Brandi Carlile With Tanya Tucker, Sheryl Crow With Maren Morris

The CMT Music Awards have expanded their talent lineup with a number of collaborations.

Brandi Carlile, who co-produced Tanya Tucker’s upcoming album While I’m Livin‘, will team up with the “Delta Dawn” country veteran for a performance. Brett Young and Boyz II Men will reprise their CMT Crossroads mash-up. Sheryl Crow will sing with Maren Morris. And CMT Music Awards hosts Little Big Town will join Thomas Rhett and jazz player Trombone Shorty.

A string of solo performances are also on tap, with Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town set to take the stage. Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini.

Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band and Morris were the top nominees with three each when nominations were announced earlier this month week. First-time nominees include Carlile, Ashley McBryde and Leon Bridges (for his CMT Crossroads appearance with Combs).

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 5th, at 8:00 p.m./ET on CMT. Fans are encouraged to vote for the winners through June 4th at vote.cmt.com. The final five nominees for the Video of the Year category will be announced the morning of the show, with voting continuing through the telecast.