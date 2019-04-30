CMA Fest 2019: Kassi Ashton, Dillon Carmichael Anchor Free Stages

With three free daytime stages and more than 110 artists performing across them, June’s CMA Fest offers plenty of no-cost entertainment options for fans over the event’s four days.

On Tuesday, the CMA announced a slate of artists who will appear on the free stages: Kassi Ashton, Kelleigh Bannen, Dillon Carmichael, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Love and Theft, Muscadine Bloodline, Brandon Ratcliff, Tenille Townes and Rachel Wammack are among the names set for the Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park, opposite the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Fairground Saints, Kyle Daniel, Levi Hummon, the Last Bandoleros, Ray Fulcher and Lauren Jenkins are slated for the Maui Jim Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, and songwriters like Erin Enderlin, Jenny Tolman and Hannah Dasher will sing on the Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage.

Now in its 48th year, CMA Fest is anchored by the all-star nightly performances at Nissan Stadium, with Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban all scheduled to take the stage. The nightly concerts are ticketed events, but a limited number of four-day passes are still available for purchase at CMAfest.com.

CMA Fest runs June 6th through 9th in Nashville.