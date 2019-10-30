Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson to Duet at 2019 CMA Awards

A group of new performers and surprise collaborators spanning genres and generations has been added to the lineup of the 2019 CMA Awards. The annual event takes place Wednesday, November 13th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Kacey Musgraves, who claimed the CMA’s Album of the Year prize for Golden Hour at the 2018 show, will share the stage with Country Music Hall of Fame member Willie Nelson. The two previously collaborated on a cover of Nelson’s “Are You Sure” that was secretly tacked on to the end of Musgraves’ album Pageant Material.

Additional collaborations will include Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, who appear together on Brooks’ current single “Dive Bar”; Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne, who sang “Hard Workin’ Man” together on this year’s Reboot; and Lady Antebellum with pop star Halsey. Also newly added to the lineup are solo performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett.

They join previously announced performers including Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood. Other collaborations on the show will include Pink and Chris Stapleton, along with Dolly Parton joined by For King & Country and Zach Williams.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, will air live November 13th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.