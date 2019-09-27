2019 Bluegrass Awards: Del McCoury, Billy Strings Win Big at IBMAs

The 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards took place in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday night with Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers taking the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, with their very first nomination in that category. Mullins and band also shared the Collaborative Recording of the Year, for “The Guitar Song,” with Del McCoury, who adds to his already impressive tally of awards with a second win in the Album of the Year category for Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass.

Other first-time honorees include Vocal Group of the Year Sister Sadie, the quartet led by five-time IBMA Female Vocalist winner Dale Ann Bradley; Mandolin Player of the Year Alan Bibey; and Guitar Player of the Year Billy Strings, who was also named New Artist of the Year. Among several musicians adding to their previous wins are Instrumental Group winners Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, notching their fifth win in that category, with Cleveland earning his 12th Fiddle Player of the Year honor; Brooke Aldridge, taking her third consecutive trophy as Female Vocalist; and six-time Male Vocalist Russell Moore.

Hosted by Del McCoury and Jim Lauderdale at Raleigh’s Duke Energy Performing Arts Center, the awards are voted on by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). The IBMA’s annual “World of Bluegrass” gathering of industry professionals and fans from around the globe began Tuesday and the celebration of the genre concludes with the star-studded Wide Open Bluegrass festival on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the IBMA’s awards, the ceremony honored the 2019 Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductees, musicians Mike Auldridge, Bill Emerson, and the Kentucky Colonels, with other special awards for achievement and distinguished service to the bluegrass community also recognized.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards

Entertainer of the Year: Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

Vocal Group of the Year: Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Song of the Year: “Thunder Dan,” Sideline

Album of the Year: Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass, Del McCoury Band

Gospel Recording of the Year: “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout,” Claire Lynch

Instrumental Recording of the Year: “Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub and Todd Phillips

New Artist of the Year: Billy Strings

Collaborative Recording of the Year: “The Guitar Song,” Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury

Female Vocalist of the Year: Brooke Aldridge

Male Vocalist of the Year: Russell Moore

Banjo Player of the Year: Kristin Scott Benson

Bass Player of the Year: Missy Raines

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year: Phil Leadbetter

Fiddle Player of the Year: Michael Cleveland

Guitar Player of the Year: Billy Strings

Mandolin Player of the Year: Alan Bibey