×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next The RS Politics 2020 Democratic Primary Leaderboard Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Brandi Carlile, Iron and Wine Set for 2019 Americana Spring Celebration

Annual fundraising retreat to be hosted at Blackberry Farm in East Tennessee

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile will perform at the 2019 Americana Spring Celebration in April.

Rick Diamond/REX/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile leads a lineup of roots-oriented performers announced for this year’s Americana Spring Celebration, an annual benefit retreat hosted at a Smoky Mountains luxury resort in East Tennessee. Now in its ninth year, the four-day event at Blackberry Farm will take place April 25th – 28th and benefit the non-profit Americana Music Association.

Highlighted by a series of intimate nightly concerts — plus a long weekend of fine wine, food and outdoors activities — the event will feature singer-songwriter Carlile, whose By the Way, I Forgive You helped earn the performer six nominations at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards. Also a perennial contender at the association’s annual Americana Honors & Awards show, Carlile was up for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at 2018’s ceremony in September.

She’ll be joined by fellow Americana artists the War and Treaty — an emerging vocal duo consisting of spouses Michael and Tayna Trotter — and indie-folk favorite Iron & Wine. Reservations are available via Blackberry Farm. Previous performers at the Spring Celebration include Loretta Lynn, John Prine, Margo Price and more. Later in 2019, the Americana Music Festival will celebrate its 20th year with its annual week-long gathering September 10th – 15th in Nashville.

In This Article: Brandi Carlile, Iron and Wine

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad