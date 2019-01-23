Brandi Carlile, Iron and Wine Set for 2019 Americana Spring Celebration

Brandi Carlile leads a lineup of roots-oriented performers announced for this year’s Americana Spring Celebration, an annual benefit retreat hosted at a Smoky Mountains luxury resort in East Tennessee. Now in its ninth year, the four-day event at Blackberry Farm will take place April 25th – 28th and benefit the non-profit Americana Music Association.

Highlighted by a series of intimate nightly concerts — plus a long weekend of fine wine, food and outdoors activities — the event will feature singer-songwriter Carlile, whose By the Way, I Forgive You helped earn the performer six nominations at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards. Also a perennial contender at the association’s annual Americana Honors & Awards show, Carlile was up for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at 2018’s ceremony in September.

She’ll be joined by fellow Americana artists the War and Treaty — an emerging vocal duo consisting of spouses Michael and Tayna Trotter — and indie-folk favorite Iron & Wine. Reservations are available via Blackberry Farm. Previous performers at the Spring Celebration include Loretta Lynn, John Prine, Margo Price and more. Later in 2019, the Americana Music Festival will celebrate its 20th year with its annual week-long gathering September 10th – 15th in Nashville.