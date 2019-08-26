John Prine, Elvis Costello, Brandi Carlile to Perform at 2019 Americana Honors

The 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards have announced the performing lineup for the September 11th ceremony. A pool of veterans and up-and-coming artists, it’s a particularly mixed group that mirrors the diversity of this year’s nominees.

John Prine, Elvis Costello, Brandi Carlile, Delbert McClinton, and Mavis Staples are all set to perform, along with new names like Jade Bird, Erin Rae, the War and Treaty, and Yola. Other performers include Rhiannon Giddens, Our Native Daughters, I’m With Her, Mark Erelli, Ruston Kelly, Lori McKenna, Maria Muldaur, J.S. Ondara, and Amanda Shires. A press release announcing the lineup also teased “surprise guests.”

The kickoff to the 2019 AmericanaFest, held September 11th through 15th at venues around Nashville, the Americana Honors & Awards will be taped for an Austin City Limits special slated to air on PBS on November 23rd.

U.K. songwriter Costello and bluesman McClinton will each receive lifetime achievement honors at the awards, along with Muldaur and Felice and Boudleaux Bryant. The Milk Carton Kids, the Americana duo of Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, return to host the ceremonies.

Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Kacey Musgraves, and Mavis Staples are up for Artist of the Year. To the Sunset (Amanda Shires), The Tree (Lori McKenna), The Tree of Forgiveness (John Prine), and Walk Through Fire (Yola) compete for Album of the Year.