ACM Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne’s collaboration “Burning Man” was named Music Event of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards. Written by Luke Dick and Bobby Pinson, the Number One single appears on Bentley’s latest album The Mountain.
Bentley and the Osbornes are both set to perform at Sunday night’s ACMs, although not with each other. Bentley will team up with Brandi Carlile for a rendition of their The Mountain duet “Travelin’ Light,” while Brothers Osborne join Maren Morris on the pop-country star’s song “All My Favorite People,” off her album Girl.
The Music Event of the Year honorees join other previously announced winners in the new artist categories: Luke Combs was named New Male Vocalist, Ashley McBryde New Female Vocalist and Lanco New Group/Duo on March 25th.
The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday night at 8:00 p.m./ET on CBS, live from Las Vegas. Reba McEntire hosts.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde – WINNER
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs – WINNER
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco – WINNER
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson
Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – WINNER
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line