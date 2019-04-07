ACM Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne’s collaboration “Burning Man” was named Music Event of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards. Written by Luke Dick and Bobby Pinson, the Number One single appears on Bentley’s latest album The Mountain.

Bentley and the Osbornes are both set to perform at Sunday night’s ACMs, although not with each other. Bentley will team up with Brandi Carlile for a rendition of their The Mountain duet “Travelin’ Light,” while Brothers Osborne join Maren Morris on the pop-country star’s song “All My Favorite People,” off her album Girl.

The Music Event of the Year honorees join other previously announced winners in the new artist categories: Luke Combs was named New Male Vocalist, Ashley McBryde New Female Vocalist and Lanco New Group/Duo on March 25th.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday night at 8:00 p.m./ET on CBS, live from Las Vegas. Reba McEntire hosts.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde – WINNER

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs – WINNER

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco – WINNER

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – WINNER

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line