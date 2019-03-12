2019 ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton to Perform

The 54th ACM Awards have announced their first round of performers for the April 7th ceremonies. Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, George Strait and show host Reba McEntire are all slated to take the stage. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and the previously announced Jason Aldean will also perform.

Aldean’s performance dovetails with his being named the recipient of the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. The sixth entertainer to receive the honor, he joins past recipients Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama, Garth Brooks and Strait.

Stapleton is tied with Dan + Shay for most nominations with six, and he’ll compete with Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. He also contends in Album of the Year, opposite Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley.

Airing Sunday, April 7th, live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the ACM Awards recognize the best in country music over the past year, as voted on by members of the Academy of Country Music. McEntire will mark her 16th time as host of the show, but told Stephen Colbert last month that she was “disappointed” by the lack of female nominees in the all-male Entertainer category. “I wanted to hear some women in there. That would have been really nice,” she said.