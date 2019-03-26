ACM Awards 2019: George Strait With Miranda Lambert, Khalid With Kane Brown to Perform

The Academy of Country Music has announced the collaborative performances at the April 7th ACM Awards. In some instances, country veterans team up with the genre’s rising talent, while artists from pop and R&B join Nashville stars for genre-bending moments. In the latter category, Khalid will share the stage with Kane Brown (they appeared together on a remix of Khalid’s “Saturday Nights” earlier this year), and Kelly Clarkson will pull double duty, singing with both Jason Aldean, and Dan + Shay.

Collabs in the country world include Eric Church and Ashley McBryde, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, Maren Morris and Brothers Obsorne, and Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile, who sings on “Travelin’ Light” on Bentley’s last album The Mountain.

The ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will also continue to salute classic country songs with a pair of performances. George Strait and his one-time tourmate Miranda Lambert will duet together, and Brooks & Dunn will perform with Luke Combs. The New Male Vocalist of the Year paired up with the future Country Music Hall of Fame inductees for “Brand New Man” on Brooks & Dunn’s new album Reboot.

Earlier this week, winners were announced in the New Artist categories, with Ashley McBryde being named New Female Artist of the Year, Lanco awarded New Group of the Year and Combs New Male. The 2019 ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7th, on CBS.